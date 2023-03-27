Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Begins To Learn How To Drive At Age 52

Sources close to Ms Sturgeon said that one of the indicators that she was thinking about stepping down was the fact that she had begun learning to drive.

I imagine the freedom of being able to go to the drive-thru anytime you want and not feel like your driver is judging you for having nuggets for breakfast, lunch, and dinner may also have been a huge incentive.

A close friend told BBC’s Nicola Sturgeon Podcast, “She said to me many years ago she didn’t want to sit her driving test in case she failed because up until that point in her life, she had never failed an exam.”

And I can relate to that. I passed my driver's test the first time and my motorcycle test the first time, and this 100% success rate with a transport licence is why I’ve not learned how to fly a helicopter.

It is reported that she is looking forward to getting behind the wheel as it is about “achieving a bit of personal freedom” that she chose not to have while pursuing a political career.”

“It’s just part and parcel of the next phase of life,” Ms Sturgeon said.