Scott Morrison’s Farewell Dinner Reportedly Cancelled Due To Low RSVP’s

The dinner was set to take place in the Sutherland Shire next week, with Sky News commentator Paul Murray on board to MC the event.

According to The Age, organisers were confronted with a disappointing lack of RSVPs, resulting in the event being postponed without a reschedule date.

In an email seen by The Age, Cook federal electorate conference president Scott Briggs said the event was postponed while the party focused its efforts on “winning big” in the electorate.

Briggs also said Morrisson “ welcomes the opportunity to postpone” given his new roles in the private sector and upcoming travel commitments.