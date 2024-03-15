The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Scott Morrison’s Farewell Dinner Reportedly Cancelled Due To Low RSVP’s

Scott Morrison’s Farewell Dinner Reportedly Cancelled Due To Low RSVP’s

A farewell dinner for former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly been postponed with no confirmed rescheduled date.

The dinner was set to take place in the Sutherland Shire next week, with Sky News commentator Paul Murray on board to MC the event.

According to The Age, organisers were confronted with a disappointing lack of RSVPs, resulting in the event being postponed without a reschedule date. 

In an email seen by The Age, Cook federal electorate conference president Scott Briggs said the event was postponed while the party focused its efforts on “winning big” in the electorate. 

Briggs also said Morrisson “ welcomes the opportunity to postpone” given his new roles in the private sector and upcoming travel commitments.

Dog Walker Slammed For Disposing Of His Pet's Poo In Resident's Red Bin
NEXT STORY

Dog Walker Slammed For Disposing Of His Pet's Poo In Resident's Red Bin

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dog Walker Slammed For Disposing Of His Pet's Poo In Resident's Red Bin

Dog Walker Slammed For Disposing Of His Pet's Poo In Resident's Red Bin

A dog walker has been slammed online after he was caught on CCTV throwing a bag of his pet's poo into a resident's red garbage bin.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Bans Citizens From Owning Pet Dogs

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Bans Citizens From Owning Pet Dogs

A harsh new decree from the North Korean government has stated that canines should only be utilized for their meat and fur, leaving citizens at risk of severe repercussions if they choose to keep their dogs as pets.
Would You Eat Python Meat? Researchers Say It Could Be The Next Big Thing In Sustainable Protein

Would You Eat Python Meat? Researchers Say It Could Be The Next Big Thing In Sustainable Protein

A new report has revealed that python meat could be a sustainable alternative to traditional meat because they are cheaper and easier to raise than chickens and cows.
Emergency Contraception Handed Out At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Emergency Contraception Handed Out At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Condoms and emergency contraception pills have been handed out at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Missouri, where abortion is illegal.
Amazon Set To Take On Australia Post By Recruiting Smaller Delivery Companies

Amazon Set To Take On Australia Post By Recruiting Smaller Delivery Companies

Retail giant Amazon is planning to recruit "a handful" of entrepreneurs to expand its delivery network in Australia's three largest cities.