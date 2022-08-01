The Project

Scott Morrison Returns To Parliament After Missing First Week

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has been sworn in to parliament as his successor records a 61 per cent approval rating in the first Newspoll since the May federal election.

Mr Morrison missed the first week of the 47th parliament to attend an international leaders' event in Tokyo and has returned to parliament on Monday for the first time.

He pledged his allegiance to the Queen on Monday alongside former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and Labor MP Maria Vamvakinou who were also absent from the opening of parliament.

Mr Morrison is seated on the backbench for the first time in nine years after resigning from the leadership of the Liberal Party following the May federal election loss.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is off to a strong start in the first Newspoll since Labor won office.

His voter satisfaction rating is at 61 per cent, the poll published in The Australian on Monday shows.

This is the highest number recorded for a post-election Newspoll for a new prime minister since the satisfaction measure started in 1985.

AAP With The Project

