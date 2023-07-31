Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lashed out against the Robodebt Royal Commission, deeming their findings against him “absurd”.

Addressing Parliament for the first time since the report had been handed down, Morrison accused the commission of ignoring crucial evidence, and described the findings against him as “unsubstantiated” and “wrong”.

Morrison repeated his deep regret over the harm the scheme had caused but claimed the findings of the report were apart of a “political lynching”, calling for Labor to “move on” from the scandal.

“This campaign of political lynching, has once again included the weaponisation of a quasi-legal process to launder the Government’s political vindictiveness. They need to move on,” Morrison said.

The report was handed down earlier this month and found that Morrison had “allowed cabinet to be misled” over the scheme.