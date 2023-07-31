The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

Scott Morrison has slammed the Robodebt Royal Commission findings, claiming them to be "unfounded and wrong".

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lashed out against the Robodebt Royal Commission, deeming their findings against him “absurd”.

Addressing Parliament for the first time since the report had been handed down, Morrison accused the commission of ignoring crucial evidence, and described the findings against him as “unsubstantiated” and “wrong”.

Morrison repeated his deep regret over the harm the scheme had caused but claimed the findings of the report were apart of a “political lynching”, calling for Labor to “move on” from the scandal.

“This campaign of political lynching, has once again included the weaponisation of a quasi-legal process to launder the Government’s political vindictiveness. They need to move on,” Morrison said.

The report was handed down earlier this month and found that Morrison had “allowed cabinet to be misled” over the scheme.

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet
NEXT STORY

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Advertisement

Related Articles

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Following the deadly ADF chopper crash that took the lives of four servicemen, there are now questions about the use of Taipan MRH90 helicopters after they were known to have design issues.
Baby Boomers ‘Blocked’ From Entering Competition For Rent And Mortgage Payments

Baby Boomers ‘Blocked’ From Entering Competition For Rent And Mortgage Payments

Koala, an Australian mattress company, has set up a competition that is designed to exclude ‘Baby Boomers’. Seems nasty, no? Wait until you find out the prize.
Passengers Warned Against Taking Fully Charged Devices On Flights As It Increases Fire Risk

Passengers Warned Against Taking Fully Charged Devices On Flights As It Increases Fire Risk

The United States Federal Aviation Administration has warned passengers against flying with devices that are completely charged as it increases the risk of fire in the cabin.
Grumpy Neighbour Accuses Couple Of Chopping Vegetables ‘Too Loudly’, Sparking Debate On The Internet

Grumpy Neighbour Accuses Couple Of Chopping Vegetables ‘Too Loudly’, Sparking Debate On The Internet

A couple has been left wondering if they’re in the wrong after their neighbour complained that they were “chopping tomatoes too loudly”.
Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

One of the greatest AFL players of all time, Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, has announced his retirement following an injury sustained during the Sydney Swans’ win against Essendon on Saturday.