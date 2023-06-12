The Project

Scotland's Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Arrested Over Political Party's Finances

Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister of Scotland, has been arrested and questioned by police investigating the Scottish National Party's finances.

Scotland's former leader Nicola Sturgeon has been detained and questioned by police as part of Operation Branchform, an investigation into the finances of the country's ruling party.

The investigation comes after complaints were made from party donors claiming that more than £600,000 (AU$1.1 million) intended for the party's campaign was spent elsewhere.

The former leader claims she had done nothing wrong, saying after her release that the arrest was "a shock and deeply distressing".

"To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing," she said in a statement on Twitter.

"I know beyond doubt that I am, in fact, innocent of any wrongdoing." 

