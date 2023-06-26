The Project

Scooter Crowned World's Ugliest Dog For 2023

Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested, has taken out the top prize for this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition.

Hairless and born with a backward back leg, 7-year-old Scooter wasn't given much hope to live.

Against the odds, and with a little help from the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group, the Chinese crested dog was not only able to live but thrive.

And now, Scooter is top of the world after being crowned the World's Ugliest Dog for 2023.

"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the world's ugliest dog contest," said Elmquist, Scooter's owner, in a statement.

"Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination."

After winning the hearts of the judges, Scooter and his owner walk away with US$1500 ($2245), a trophy, and worldwide admiration for his "ugliness".

