Scientists Swallow Lego Pieces To See How Long It Takes To Poo Them Out

Has science gone too far? Well maybe, but this isn’t an example of that.

While it was probably an interesting study to pitch, it’s actually crucial for those of us who like to eat Lego figureheads.

Don’t you dare judge, some of the Lego city construction workers have the most delicious little skulls. And the wigs? Absolutely to die for.

And that’s the thing really - are they something we can potentially die for? Ok, so I’m not really big on Lego dining, but my kids have known to be and this new study offers parents like me, peace of mind.

It also adds value to the study to know that, not only did 6 scientists put their health on the line for something that can essentially be avoided by being a more present parent but that the studies themselves have the most wonderful acronyms imaginable.

The two metrics used and published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health are Stool Hardness and Transit, and Found and Retrieved Time. Or SHAT and FART. This is how these pioneers, uh, logged their data.

Anyway, the study revealed that we pass Lego heads in just under two days so don’t bother sifting around in poo to see if it’s in there. It’s in there.

Thanks to modern medicine, humans are living longer and longer. But researchers have discovered the reasons why some people can live to be centenarians.
The rental market is crazy right now in Australia.
In a warehouse in Sydney producers are trying to grow enough meat to feed tens of millions of people a year, but there are no animals here - instead scientists are growing the "cultured" meat from cells.
Taylor Swift has finally kicked of her Eras Tour, and she's already breaking records.
Parts of NSW are forecast to reach the low 40s as several fires continue to burn across the state.