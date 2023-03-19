Scientists Swallow Lego Pieces To See How Long It Takes To Poo Them Out

While it was probably an interesting study to pitch, it’s actually crucial for those of us who like to eat Lego figureheads.

Don’t you dare judge, some of the Lego city construction workers have the most delicious little skulls. And the wigs? Absolutely to die for.

And that’s the thing really - are they something we can potentially die for? Ok, so I’m not really big on Lego dining, but my kids have known to be and this new study offers parents like me, peace of mind.

It also adds value to the study to know that, not only did 6 scientists put their health on the line for something that can essentially be avoided by being a more present parent but that the studies themselves have the most wonderful acronyms imaginable.

The two metrics used and published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health are Stool Hardness and Transit, and Found and Retrieved Time. Or SHAT and FART. This is how these pioneers, uh, logged their data.

Anyway, the study revealed that we pass Lego heads in just under two days so don’t bother sifting around in poo to see if it’s in there. It’s in there.