Scientists Successfully Clone Two Animals From Frozen Genes, Giving Hope To Threatened Species

Scientists at the US Fish and Wildlife Service have successfully used frozen genes to clone two black-footed ferrets in an attempt to save the endangered species.

The ferrets, named Antonia and Noreen were bred using frozen tissue samples collected way back in 1988 from a black footed ferret that was housed at the San Diego’s Zoo. The cells, belonging to a ferret named Willa, were then injected into the egg of a domesticated ferret.

The process, called somatic cell cloning, has been used in the past with a successful ferret cloning in 2023 and 2021, and is a similar process used in the famous Dolly the sheep cloning back in 1996.

So, how exactly does it work?

The scientists remove DNA tissue from the donor cell and replace the DNA that exists in the egg cell. The egg cell is implanted into the surrogate, and that, boys and girls, is how cloned black footed ferrets are made.

They’re hoping that these two new ferrets, Antonia and Noreen will be healthy enough to breed, and so far the babies are hitting their developmental targets.

Barbara Durrant, the director of reproductive sciences at the San Diego Frozen Zoo, claims this could be the saviour for up to a million species.

“'If we disappeared, a lot of things would grow back. But some populations are so small, or don't even exist except here, that they would not be able to regenerate without us,” she said.

