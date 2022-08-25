The Project

Scientists Share Why You Should Never Shower During A Thunderstorm

We all know one of safest places to avoid a lightning strike is indoors, but a UK scientist has explained why you should never take a shower or even wash the dishes during a thunderstorm.

Anyone that has done a primary school trip to Scienceworks knows that standing under a tree or playing golf during a thunderstorm is not what you do to avoid being struck by lightning. 

 

James Rawlings, a physics lecturer with Nottingham Trent University, explained to The Conversation that the chances of being struck by lightning is extremely low, with an estimated 24,000 people globally killed by lightning each year. 

 

Rawlings suggests you should head indoors during a thunderstorm, of course. But, what most people may not know is that showering, taking a bath or even washing the dishes during a thunderstorm could be dangerous. 

 

“The most useful advice for a thunderstorm is: when thunder roars, go indoors,” he said. 

 

“Unless you’re sitting in a bath outside or showering in the rain, you’re incredibly unlikely to be struck by lightning.” 

 

“However, this does not mean you are completely safe from the storm. 

 

Rawlings went on to explain that in the unlikely event that lightning strikes your house, the electricity will immediately follow a path with the least amount of resistance back to the ground. 

 

“Things such as metal wires or water in your pipes provide a convenient conductive path for the electricity to follow to the ground. 

 

“The shower provides both of those things (water and metal), making it an ideal path for the electricity to take. It could turn that nice relaxing shower into something much less relaxing.” 

 

The best way to avoid a shocking shower, Rawlings recommends waiting half an hour after hearing the final lightning strike. 

 

“Thunderstorms usually like to save a big one for the end, and you don’t want to end up part of the fireworks!” he joked. 

