Scientists Say Don’t Take Health Advice From Centenarians

Apparently they know nothing about the secrets to living a long life, it’s likely just genetics and coincidence and the real experts are the scientists in their thirties and forties with all the insider tips.

As reported on the Guinness World Records website, Maria Branyas Morea, who passed away at the age of 117, credited her longevity to “order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people”.

But professor of biogerontology Richard Faragher told The Guardian that in reality, scientists were still trying to work out why some people lived beyond the age of 100.

He insists that many centenarians have habits that don’t necessarily drive their life longevity, something he refers to as a survivorship bias.

“Merely because you have survived smoking 60 a day doesn’t mean that smoking 60 a day is good for you,” Faragher said.

Which is a solid point, but Maria was saying she spent time outdoors and around people she loved. Seems like that can probably be a healthy way to spend your time.

The second theory, he said, was that centenarians had specific genetic features, enabling them to live a longer life than most.

Faragher said both theories, however, resulted in the same warning: “Never, ever take health and lifestyle tips from a centenarian.”

“What you see with most centenarians most of the time – and these are generalisations – is that they don’t take much exercise. Quite often, their diets are rather unhealthy,” Faragher said, noting that some were even smokers.

Look, I’m not too fussed on getting to 90, let alone over 100 but I’ll say this much: their way sounds like fun. I’m not hearing any talk of some centenarian taking daily ice baths and doing three hours of yoga on a diet of kale and seaweed. Mind your business, doc.