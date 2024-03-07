Scientists Say De-Extinction Of Woolly Mammoth Could Be As Soon As 2028

Scientists from Colossal Biosciences created what is known as elephant "pluripotent" stem cells, which can grow in any cell in the body.

The next step would be to combine the pluripotent stem cells with cells from a frozen woolly mammoth and then grow them into an egg, which could then be fertilised and grown in an artificial womb.

The co-founder of Colossal, Dr George Church, said the latest discovery "opens the door" to bringing back the mammoth while also helping Asian elephants: "What we're doing is making a particular hybrid that will both enrich the Asian elephant and bring back the diversity of the mammoth".

As well as bringing mammoths back to life, and helping Asian elephants thrive, the research might also have other, unrelated benefits.

With Dr Church explained: "It could help us understand why mice almost always die of cancer while elephants almost never do." No word on whether it can explain why elephants seem to be scared of mice.

And just in case you're thinking these scientists only want to bring back the biggest beasts, think again, with scientists from Colossal Biosciences also working on plans to bring back the dodo!

Though personally, we can't see those plans taking off.