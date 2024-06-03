The Project

Scientists Reveal The Five-Second Rule Is A Myth

We all know the five-second rule when it comes to dropping food on the ground, but one scientist has revealed that it is, in fact, a myth.

While there are factors that can affect the risk of eating food off the ground, including the type of food it is and secondly where you drop it, ultimately, scientists say it’s best to steer clear of food that’s hit the ground

'Unfortunately, the five-second rule is a myth,' Dr. Wendi Lebrett, an internal medicine physician and gastroenterology fellow told Food and Wine.

Research has revealed that ‘wet’ foods, such as watermelon and meats attract bacteria faster than ‘dry’ foods, such as chips or cookies.

So with these foods, the faster you can pick them up, the better, experts say.

The process of food attracting bacteria like salmonella, E.Coli, Listeria and even fecal matter, takes less than a second.

As for where you drop your food, although the bathroom and kitchen host the most bacteria, experts say there really is no place void of bacteria in your home, with at least 400 of the microscopic germs living in areas like your living room.

This is backed by research conducted last year, that revealed that there are 30,000 bacterial cells per 100 milliliters of water on sidewalks, that are tracked into your home.

When it comes to where the five-second rule originated from, no one is certain, but some people believe that the Mongol ruler and tyrant Ghengis Khan is to blame, who demanded people still eat food that fell on the floor during his banquets.

Others point their finger at American chef, author and TV personality Julia Child after she picked up a pancake that fell on the stove while filming her 1960s cooking show and told viewers it was still okay to eat.

Despite the science showing that our food acts like a magnet for bacteria like salmonella, E. Coli, Listeria and even fecal matter the moment it hits the ground, food scientist Donald Schaffner of Rutgers University said that the five-second rule will most likely live on.

'People really want this to be true,' he told National Geographic. 'Everybody does this; we all eat food off the floor.'

