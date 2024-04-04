The Project

Scientists Reckon Working A 9-5 Job Could Be Good For You

Sorry, Dolly Parton, but it turns out working a 9-5 job could be good for you (although it could be enough to drive you crazy if you let it), according to new research.

Researchers analysed data on more than 7,000 people to see how the employment patterns of younger adults were linked with sleep, and physical and mental health by the time they reached 50 years of age.

The study found those who worked traditional daytime hours were less likely to report depressive symptoms by the age of 50 compared to those who had more volatile work schedules.

The researchers suggest that more volatile work schedules were associated with poor sleep, fatigue and emotional exhaustion, making individuals more vulnerable to an unhealthy life.

Lead author of the study, Professor Wen-Jui Han from New York University, said: “About three-quarters of the work patterns we observed did not strictly conform to working stably during daytime hours throughout our working years.

“This has repercussions. People with work patterns involving any degree of volatility and variability were more likely to have fewer hours of sleep per day, lower sleep quality, lower physical and mental functions, and a higher likelihood of reporting poor health and depressive symptoms at age 50 than those with stable work schedules.”

She added that volatile work patterns “might be a chronic stressor in our life.”

Previous studies have suggested that shift work could be linked to poorer memory and slower mental processes.

It is believed that working outside traditional hours interferes with our circadian rhythm, resulting in poor sleep quality thus affecting the brain.

