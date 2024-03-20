Scientists One Step Close To HIV Cure After Study Finds Way To Eliminate HIV DNA From Cells

Researchers from Amsterdam UMC used a gene-editing tool known as CRISPR-Cas to target HIV DNA, and removed all traces of the virus from the infected cells.

The authors of the study said future research would be needed to find a “robust and safe” regimen that strives “for an inclusive 'HIV cure for all' that can inactivate diverse HIV strains across various cellular contexts".

"These findings represent a pivotal advancement towards designing a cure strategy," they said.

The technology effectively cuts the HIV DNA away from the infected cells, but the researchers, led by Dr Elena Herrera-Carrillo, said it shows a proof of concept and would not provide an immediate cure.

The study was presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, and the researchers said a safe strategy now needed to be found for clinical application.

"Only then can we consider clinical trials of 'cure' in humans to disable the HIV reservoir," the researchers said.