Scientists One Step Close To HIV Cure After Study Finds Way To Eliminate HIV DNA From Cells

Scientists could be one step closer to eliminating HIV after a new study found it was possible to eliminate the virus from cells.

Researchers from Amsterdam UMC used a gene-editing tool known as CRISPR-Cas to target HIV DNA, and removed all traces of the virus from the infected cells.

The authors of the study said future research would be needed to find a “robust and safe” regimen that strives “for an inclusive 'HIV cure for all' that can inactivate diverse HIV strains across various cellular contexts".

"These findings represent a pivotal advancement towards designing a cure strategy," they said.

The technology effectively cuts the HIV DNA away from the infected cells, but the researchers, led by Dr Elena Herrera-Carrillo, said it shows a proof of concept and would not provide an immediate cure.

The study was presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, and the researchers said a safe strategy now needed to be found for clinical application.

"Only then can we consider clinical trials of 'cure' in humans to disable the HIV reservoir," the researchers said.

Coalition Calls For Airlines To Pay For Plane Delays

