Scientists May Have Found A Cure For Baldness

85 per cent of men and 40 per cent of women will be affected by hair loss in their lives, and whilst some may be OK with it, others are sick of hats and desperate for a solution.

That’s where our little friend Science rolls in and changes the game (potentially).

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have discovered a protein called TGF-beta is the cause of our beautiful hair follicle cells dividing and dying. How could our bodies betray us so?

The researchers led to the discovery while studying the hair follicle because of its ability to regularly regenerate on its own accord. Also discovering that while the follicle may destroy itself in a system of cell-division thanks to the TGF-Beta protein, its stem-cell reservoir never dies off. Meaning that, "When the surviving stem cells receive the signal to regenerate, they divide, make new cells and develop into a new follicle," explains UC Riverside mathematical biologist and study co-author Qixuan Wang.

And whilst we’re all vainly focusing on our beautiful, foregone hair, the research could also benefit wound healing and a variety of other issues.

It’s the first step in what could be a cure for baldness, and very good news for any Rapunzel's currently stuck in a tower and nary a strong rope of plaited hair to throw.