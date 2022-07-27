The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Scientists May Have Found A Cure For Baldness

Scientists May Have Found A Cure For Baldness

This is terrible news for the wig industry.

85 per cent of men and 40 per cent of women will be affected by hair loss in their lives, and whilst some may be OK with it, others are sick of hats and desperate for a solution.

That’s where our little friend Science rolls in and changes the game (potentially).

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have discovered a protein called TGF-beta is the cause of our beautiful hair follicle cells dividing and dying. How could our bodies betray us so?

The researchers led to the discovery while studying the hair follicle because of its ability to regularly regenerate on its own accord. Also discovering that while the follicle may destroy itself in a system of cell-division thanks to the TGF-Beta protein, its stem-cell reservoir never dies off. Meaning that, "When the surviving stem cells receive the signal to regenerate, they divide, make new cells and develop into a new follicle," explains UC Riverside mathematical biologist and study co-author Qixuan Wang.

And whilst we’re all vainly focusing on our beautiful, foregone hair, the research could also benefit wound healing and a variety of other issues.

It’s the first step in what could be a cure for baldness, and very good news for any Rapunzel's currently stuck in a tower and nary a strong rope of plaited hair to throw.

Oh Great, It’s Zombie Robot Spiders
NEXT STORY

Oh Great, It’s Zombie Robot Spiders

Advertisement

Related Articles

Oh Great, It’s Zombie Robot Spiders

Oh Great, It’s Zombie Robot Spiders

Scientists resurrect deceased arachnids to create 'necrobots,' which can act as mechanical grippers.
Have You Ever Been Ghosted? Well, A Filipino Lawmaker Now Wants ‘Ghosting’ To Be Declared Emotional Abuse

Have You Ever Been Ghosted? Well, A Filipino Lawmaker Now Wants ‘Ghosting’ To Be Declared Emotional Abuse

A lawmaker from the Philippines has filed a bill to declare ghosting as a form of emotional abuse.
Controversial Cashless Debit Card Scheme To Be Abolished, Saving $268.5m Over Four Years

Controversial Cashless Debit Card Scheme To Be Abolished, Saving $268.5m Over Four Years

The Albanese government are set to scrap the controversial welfare initiative as they sit for the first full day of parliament. Scrapping the card is reported to save $286.5m over four years.
Pauline Hanson Storms Out Of Senate During Acknowledgement Of Country

Pauline Hanson Storms Out Of Senate During Acknowledgement Of Country

Pauline Hanson has angrily left the Senate chamber during the opening Acknowledgement of Country after dismissing its validity.
New Study Hints The Mysterious Loch Ness Monster May Have Actually Been A Freshwater Dinosaur

New Study Hints The Mysterious Loch Ness Monster May Have Actually Been A Freshwater Dinosaur

Dinosaur fossils found in a 100 million-year-old river system that is now the Sahara Desert may be the answer to the Loch Ness Monster mystery.