Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

However, the research was conducted with mice and published in the journal Neuron. So, the issue is far more complex when it comes to humans, and diet restrictions during stressful periods can often be counterproductive.

Stress eating, as explained by Professor Herbert Herzog to ABC Radio Sydney, is associated with junk food because healthy food doesn’t deliver the same rewards to the brain as healthy food does.

“Because [junk food] is high in sugar, high in fat, and it's easy to digest. So increasing your reward feeling might help you to cope with stress better,” he said.

“Normally, we have processes in place when you eat too much unhealthy foods high in sugar, the brain actually has mechanisms in place that says, 'Okay, well, it's enough now’.”

This was evident in the studies conducted with mice, as the rodents who were in more comfortable and relaxed situations chose to eat less.

The mice that were stressed out ate twice as much as their relaxed counterparts.

There is an argument though to suggest that this kind of stress eating can be beneficial and that, in the mice at least, the caloric surplus would then be used to plot and escape the stressful conditions they were presented with.

