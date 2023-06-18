The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

Well, I don’t feel particularly stressed but who am I to argue with science? Something is making it very difficult for me to not stop at the drive-thru.

However, the research was conducted with mice and published in the journal Neuron. So, the issue is far more complex when it comes to humans, and diet restrictions during stressful periods can often be counterproductive.

Stress eating, as explained by Professor Herbert Herzog to ABC Radio Sydney, is associated with junk food because healthy food doesn’t deliver the same rewards to the brain as healthy food does.

“Because [junk food] is high in sugar, high in fat, and it's easy to digest. So increasing your reward feeling might help you to cope with stress better,” he said.

“Normally, we have processes in place when you eat too much unhealthy foods high in sugar, the brain actually has mechanisms in place that says, 'Okay, well, it's enough now’.”

This was evident in the studies conducted with mice, as the rodents who were in more comfortable and relaxed situations chose to eat less.

The mice that were stressed out ate twice as much as their relaxed counterparts.

There is an argument though to suggest that this kind of stress eating can be beneficial and that, in the mice at least, the caloric surplus would then be used to plot and escape the stressful conditions they were presented with.

So yeah, same thing with me and deadlines. Don’t judge me.

NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered
NEXT STORY

NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

Advertisement

Related Articles

NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

An increase in pets being surrendered to pounds and animal rescues has prompted the Animal Justice Party to push the NSW government to make urgent changes to make rentals animal-friendly.
Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Has Entered The Urban Dictionary

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Has Entered The Urban Dictionary

Kylie Minogue is heating up the charts all over the globe with her latest single Padam Padam. But for those confused as to what ‘Padam’ means, it has now been added to Urban Dictionary.
Ecuadorian Woman Who Woke Up During Her Own Wake Has Died

Ecuadorian Woman Who Woke Up During Her Own Wake Has Died

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family says.
Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Antics At The Trooping Of The Colour

Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Antics At The Trooping Of The Colour

Prince Louis has stolen the show at King Charles' first Trooping of the Colour as Monarch.
Call Growing For Liberal Senator David Van To Resign

Call Growing For Liberal Senator David Van To Resign

The Liberal Party is in damage control after a third allegation against Senator David Van surfaced.