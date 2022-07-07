Scientists Have Proven That Hanger Is Actually A Very Real Thing

Yes, we have all felt it. You skipped lunch, had a three o’clock meeting and the next thing you know, everything Brian says or does irritates you no end. And yes, it may still be Brian’s fault (every office has a Brian), but now, according to social psychologist Prof Viren Swami, you can use “hangry” in your apology to both Brian and HR.

Prof Swami was inspired to conduct this study when, apparently, on several occasions, he was accused of being hangry and needed to do something about it. So, like only a social psychologist could he recruited 64 adults aged between 18-60 and got them to record their emotions and feelings of hunger five times a day for three weeks.

According to his report published in Plos One they discovered that yes, the hanger was real as participants recorded stronger feelings of anger and irritability, and less levels of pleasure if they were hungry.

And while the study doesn’t propose any solutions, apart from to eat something, which can be easier said than done for some people in the world, Prof Swami does believe it raises some serious points, that is children who go to school hungry will be less likely to achieve academic success and more likely to show behavioural problems “It’s really important to be able to identify emotions like being hangry so we can mitigate against the negative effects,” he said.

So next time someone passive aggressively says, “Did someone skip lunch today?” you can snap back with this study by Prof Swami and no that science is on your side. Now if you’ll excuse me I have a meeting at HR to discuss Brian and how I will move forward with my supposed ‘anger issues’.