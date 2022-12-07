Scientists Have Proved That Noisy Neighbours Are Bad For Your Health

Scientists have finally confirmed what we’ve all been thinking - noisy neighbours are bad for your health.

New evidence suggests that noise from your neighbours is more annoying than any other audible nuisance.

For those wondering, unsolicited advice from your in-laws and heavy metal music did tie for a close second.

Noisy neighbours are increasingly more annoying because humans naturally find the spontaneity of short-duration 'impact sounds', like stomping feet and dropped objects, infinitely more irritating.

The National Research Council of Canada, which conducted the study, also claim that these types of sounds can affect sleep and may lead to heart disease.

Truly, heartbreaking stuff.

With more people working from home since 2020, without further action - the problem is likely to only get worse.

In the last financial year, 450,000 noise complaints were made to councils across Britain, equating to one every 70 seconds, according to Churchill Home Insurance.

That’s a lot of late-night parties, early-morning violin practices and rowdy dogs.

The latest insights have inspired architects and building developers to consider new ways of creating a more liveable urban environment.

There are even considering introducing an “impact-sound” requirement into the National Building Code of Canada.

Which, true to form, is very polite of those kind and considered Canadians.