Scientists Have Found That Dogs And Cats Could Be Passing On Drug-Resistant Illnesses To Their Owners

Scientists have found that essentially, healthy dogs and cats could be passing on multidrug-resistant organisms to owners; after swabs were collected from hospitalised people found that patients and their pets had similar microbes that shared the same antibiotic resistance.

The study of more than 2,800 hospital patients and their companion animals was carried out by Dr Carolin Hackmann from Charité University Hospital Berlin.

The role of pets as potential reservoirs of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) – bacteria that resist treatment with more than one antibiotic – is a growing concern worldwide.

It’s especially concerning when the microbes that pets carry can evolve to become resistant to the drugs designed to kill them.

Overall, 30% of hospital patients tested positive for MDROs. The rate of dog ownership was 11% and cat ownership 9% in those who tested MDRO-positive.

And while the numbers are relatively low, the fact that it’s possible to catch these organisms from our pets could be alarming.

