Scientists Have Finally Found A Use For All Our Old CDs (And It’s Not Just For Décor)

It’s hard to imagine CDs ever resurging to become as popular and collectable as vinyl’s are now, but stranger things have happened.

Until then, local op-shops and a box in our parents’ garage could finally find themselves being put to good use. So, if you do have an abundance of CDs that you don’t use anymore, they may now have a pretty important use on the cards.

Scientists from Binghamton University have discovered a second life for CDs by turning them into flexible biosensors.

In a paper published this month, the research showed how a gold CD’s thin metallic layer can be separated from the rigid plastic and fashioned into sensors to monitor electrical activity in human hearts and muscles as well as lactate, glucose, pH and oxygen levels.

The sensors can even communicate with our phones via Bluetooth, allowing medical professionals or patients to easily access readings and track their progress over time.

According to the paper, “this sustainable approach for upcycling electronic waste provides an advantageous research-based waste stream that does not require cutting-edge microfabrication facilities, expensive materials or high-caliber engineering skills.”

This would mean there’s an inexpensive and more sustainable way of manufacturing these biosensors and helps get rid of all those CDs we have filling up op shops around the nation, sorry 'Take That'.