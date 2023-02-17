The Project

Scientists Have Discovered Whales Have Given Up Singing To Find Their Soulmate

Maybe romance is dead?

Male whales along the east coast of Australia have apparently given up singing to woo a mate.

University of Queensland Associate Professor, Rebecca Dunlop, led a team of researchers that analysed almost two decades of data on humpback whales.

They found that the male whales are not really interested in singing to their potential loves.

“In 1997, a singing male whale was almost twice as likely to be seen trying to breed with a female when compared to a non-singing male,” Dr Dunlop stated.

“But by 2015 it had flipped, with non-singing males almost five times more likely to be recorded trying to breed than singing males.”

“It’s quite a big change in behaviour so humans aren’t the only ones subject to big social changes when it comes to mating rituals.”

Researchers theorise that this change occurred as the whale population was recovering after the cessation of whaling in the 1960s.

“If competition is fierce, the last thing the male wants to do is advertise that there is a female in the area, because it might attract other males which could out-compete the singer for the female,” Dr Dunlop explained.

Instead, the whales resort to fighting potential competition to lessen the chance of attracting competition. However, this increases the risk of physical injury for male whales.

“Singing was the dominant mating tactic in 1997, but within the space of seven years this has turned around,” Dr Dunlop said.

“It will be fascinating to see how whale mating behaviour continues to be shaped in the future.”

