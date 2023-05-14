Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

Published in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, scientists have explained the difference between worry and rumination.

Rumination usually concerns present/past events, while worry concerns future threats.

According to Psychology Today, worry refers to repetitive negative thoughts about possible negative future events.

Rumination, on the other hand, refers to repetitive negative thoughts concerning past or present difficulties.

The study revealed two reasons why people use worry and rumination as coping mechanisms.

The first was to avoid negative emotional contrasts. This would mean that people worry or ruminate because they want to be emotionally prepared for the worst to happen.

Participants in the study with major depressive disorder or generalised anxiety disorder were more likely to focus on the negative to avoid big emotional transitions from really happy to really sad.

The second reason why people worry and ruminate is to avoid a sustained period of a positive mood. This is because feeling happy or experiencing something positive for an extended period of time would make them feel vulnerable.