Scientists Find That Drinking More Than Four Cups Of Coffee A Day Is Unsafe

Scientists have conducted a study to determine the safe daily consumption of coffee, and four is the magic number for caffeine lovers.

Researchers from Zydus Medical College and Hospital in India found that consuming over 400 milligrams of caffeine on most days of the week could increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke.

To put it into perspective, that would be about four cups of coffee, 10 cans of Coke or two energy drinks.

Study lead author Nency Kagathara presented her findings at an American College of Cardiology conference, explaining how she measured people's blood pressure and heart rate after a three-minute step test to determine her results.

Heavy coffee drinkers had the highest readings after five minutes of rest following the workout, showing their hearts were weaker and slower to recover.

People who consumed more than 600mg of caffeine per day – about six coffees – had "significantly elevated" scores.

Around one in five participants in the Indian study (19.6%) consumed that much caffeine every day, which researchers referred to as "chronic" caffeine consumption."

The study reveals that these participants are putting themselves at risk of significantly impacting their autonomic nervous system, and raising their heart rate and blood pressure over time, as well as being more susceptible to heart diseases, dementia, stroke and kidney failure.

Speaking on the findings, study lead author Nency Kagathara says: "Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates.

"This could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular events.

"Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health."

