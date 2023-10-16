Scientists Discover Those Who Drink Heaps Of Coffee Manage To Keep Weight Off

But that’s not its only benefit!

Drinking three to four cups of instant coffee a day reduces the risk of many health conditions, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

But can it help you lose weight?

Some scientists seem to think so! The latest pre-proof research has found a modest link between coffee and gaining less weight than expected.

People who drank an extra cup of coffee a day gained 0.12 kg less weight than expected over four years.

But before you go ditching regular exercise and healthy eating for an extra tin of Nescafe, here are some facts of the study worth considering.

The findings represent an association, not causation. This means that coffee intake might not be the true reason for the weight change - it’s just two changes that were observed together over time.

Also, because the findings were quite small (0.12kg over four years), it’s not a very meaningful change for most people looking to manage weight.

Finally, the analysis didn’t consider the variability in the amount of caffeine in coffee - it just assumed a standard amount of caffeine per cup.

While the study might not lead to the latest diet craze, we can confirm, based on our own research, that drinking lots of coffee still leads to jitters and way too many trips to the bathroom.