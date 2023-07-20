Scientists Discover That An Early Breakfast Could Lower Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is where the pancreas slowly loses the ability to produce enough insulin. Insulin is an important hormone that controls the amount of glucose in the blood. Type 2 diabetes is where the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin, known as insulin resistance, according to Health Direct.

Although type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition, type 2 is typically brought on by lifestyle factors, including poor diet, insufficient physical activity and having a higher body weight.

The study published in the International Journal of

Epidemiology followed more than 100,000 people and looked at the relationship between meal timing or fasting and type 2 diabetes.

The participants recorded what they ate and drank over a 24-hour period on three non-consecutive days, as well as the time they consumed food and beverages.

During this time, 963 new cases of type 2 diabetes.

Researchers found that eating breakfast after 9 am increases the risk of developing the condition by 59% compared to people who eat breakfast before 8 am.

"We know that meal timing plays a key role in regulating circadian rhythms and glucose and lipid control, but few studies have investigated the relationship between meal timing or fasting and type 2 diabetes," she explained.

"Biologically, this makes sense, as skipping breakfast is known to affect glucose and lipid control, as well as insulin levels," Palomar-Cros said.

"This is consistent with two meta-analyses that conclude that skipping breakfast increases the risk of type 2 diabetes," she adds.

Especially with dieting trends like intermittent fasting on the rise, studies like this are helpful in investigating the relationship between meal timing or fasting and type 2 diabetes and to determine if this is the right choice of meal timing.

They also found that people who ate a late dinner after 10 pm were also likely to have a higher risk of developing the condition.

They found that eating more frequently, roughly five times a day, was linked to a lower risk of the condition.