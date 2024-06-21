Scientists Discover Possible Way To Slow Or Even Halt Ageing Process

By studying worms, the researchers found hidden elements that could slow down the human aging process.

Led by Dr Ádám Sturm and Dr Tibor Vellai from Eötvös Loránd University, scientists reported finding specific elements in our DNA that can possibly destabilise the genetic codes that age us.

The parts of our DNA are known as transposable elements (TEs), also known as the ‘jumping gene’.

TEs can move around in our genetic code. However, if there’s too much movement, then our genetic code can become unstable and cell function can be disrupted, thus leading to aging.

The research found that some cells do not age, including cancer stem cells.

The paper looked at the process in cancer stem cells, known as the ‘Piwi-piRNA pathway’.

They have theorised about the relationship between the Piwi-piRNA system and the concept of “immortality.”

Researchers intended to strengthen the Piwi-piRNA pathway in the worms. This was done by using techniques to ‘downregulate’ the activity of the TEs, with these worms aging slower.

When scientists changed multiple TEs at the same time, the effects multiplied and increased the worm’s lifespan by up to 30 per cent.

"In our lifespan [experiments], by merely downregulating TEs or somatically overexpressing the Piwi-piRNA pathway elements, we observed a statistically significant lifespan advantage,” Dr Sturm said.

"This opens the door to a myriad of potential applications in the world of medicine and biology."

Scientists are hoping this study could inform ways to extend and improve human health in their twilight years.