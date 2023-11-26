Scientists Discover Possible Reason Why Eczema Sufferers Get So Itchy

Previously, experts believed itching was a result of inflammation, but new research suggests otherwise.

A study conducted by Harvard Medical School has discovered that a common bacterium found on the skin, Staphylococcus aureus, is the culprit for the insatiable itch that comes with conditions like eczema.

“We’ve identified an entirely novel mechanism behind itch — the bacterium Staph aureus, which is found in almost every patient with the chronic condition atopic dermatitis [eczema]. We show that itch can be caused by the microbe itself,” study author Isaac Chiu, an associate professor of immunology at Harvard’s Blavatnik Institute, said in a statement.

The study was conducted on mice and they found that the bacteria caused an intense itch. The bacteria does this by activating a protein called V8 which triggers the feeling of pain, heat and itch by sending signals to the brain.

This protein also plays a role in blood clotting, leading researchers to hypothesise that anti-clotting medication could prevent the itching sensation.

Further testing showed that the blood-clotting medication helped the mice ease their itching.

The researchers believe that the bacteria thrive when the skin barrier is damaged, thus causing the itching. Further research would be needed to discern whether the bacteria benefit from scratching.

“It’s speculation at this point, but the itch-scratch cycle could benefit the microbes and enable their spread to distant body sites and to uninfected hosts,” said the study’s co-author, Dr Liwen Deng.

“Why do we itch and scratch? Does it help us, or does it help the microbe? That’s something that we could follow up on in the future.”