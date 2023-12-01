Scientists Discover Chinstrap Penguins Nap 10,000 Times A Day

New research has revealed that chinstrap penguins, found on King George Island in Antarctica, nod off more than 10,000 times a day.

Dubbed micro-sleeps, the penguins are able to get tiny amounts of sleep so they can keep an eye on their nests to protect eggs and chicks from predators.

Although humans would never be able to sustain themselves on a similar sleep schedule, the penguins sleep up to 11 hours a day broken up into thousands of 4-second naps, garnering similar restorative functions to deeper sleep.

The study published in the journal Science, found that "sleep in breeding chinstrap penguins was highly fragmented under all conditions and positions on land."

"Microsleeps can fulfill at least some of the restorative functions of sleep." The penguins can do this either standing up or lying down.

"The penguins nodded off more than 10,000 times per day, engaging in bouts of bihemispheric and unihemispheric slow-wave sleep lasting on average only four seconds, but resulting in the accumulation of more than 11 hours of sleep for each hemisphere.

"The investment in microsleeps by successfully breeding penguins suggests that the benefits of sleep can accrue incrementally." This sleep pattern has not been observed in other penguin species.

Previously, researchers had believed that microsleeps were not beneficial or restorative in any way. "So researchers did not pay much attention to it," Won Young Lee, study co-lead author at the Korea Polar Research Institute, told ABC News.

"Also, such sleep patterns have not been previously observed to last for days."

Scientists are keen to see if chinstrap penguins still have microsleeps outside of the nesting period. However, this will be more difficult as they tend to spend more time in the water outside of their breeding season.