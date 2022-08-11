Scientists Claim These 8 Things Are What Causes Us To Age Quicker

Nobody wants to look older than they are, apart from perhaps teenagers under the age of 18. However, once you hit your 40s and 50s you start to resent the passing of time.

Scientists have claimed the following eight things considerably contribute to our bodies ageing faster, so until we can bottle the fountain of youth, maybe try and avoid someo

There is no way to escape the inevitability of an ageing body - the wrinkles, the creaky joints and so on. But there are ways to prevent ageing faster than we’d like.

So let’s take a look, at the top of the list is Alcohol.

A study by the University of Oxford found that alcohol damages our DNA, specifically telomeres, which cap the end of chromosomes which affects how our cells age.

Shorter telomere lengths have been associated with several age-related diseases including Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and coronary artery disease.

Alcohol in moderation is okay, but most health bodies recommend no more than four standard drinks - a week.

2 - Sunshine

A tough one for Aussies as we love basking in the beautiful sunshine we have here (maybe not Melburnians) however SPF is absolutely a must to prevent irreversible damage to the skin, and preventing skin cancer.

It’s estimated by a Japanese study that UVA and UVB rays account for 80 per cent of all extrinsic ageing, which is ageing that is a result of lifestyle or environmental factors, as opposed to genetics.

3 - Lack of activity and too much sitting

Bad news for office workers and people who drive for a living, it’s time to move more or look at a standing desk.

Sitting around all day has been linked with being overweight and obese, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer, and early death, England’s National Health Service says.

4 - Smoking

Surprisingly smoking sits lower than sunshine, alcohol and being sedentary. However, smoking of course, is not great for us in any health aspect, and ages the body.

Smoking plays a role in many age-related diseases, such as dementia, osteoporosis, erectile dysfunction and hearing and vision.

Deadly conditions such as heart attacks and stroke are several times more common in smokers than non-smokers.

On average, smoking reduces your life expectancy by 10 years, according to insurance company Bupa.

5 - Poor Diets

Eating too much junk food or food with low nutritional value impacts your body’s biological age negatively. A nutritious diet is a key prevention tool for Alzheimer’s, with dozens of studies showing beneficial links.

A study published in the American Academy of Neurology, found that snacking on ultra-processed food can shorten your life by putting you at higher risk for top killer dementia.

6 - Poorly Managed Stress

In addition to being a horrible emotional experience, being chronically stressed can also age you. A study published in Translational Psychiatry found that chronic stress may contribute to faster ageing.

A blood analysis study also found that those who were successfully able to manage their stress had the opposite impact, showing an ability to reduce their bodies chances of premature ageing.

7 - Vitamin Deficiencies, specifically vitamin D

It sounds a little counterintuitive given the sun can age you, and vitamin D comes from the sun, but all in moderation!

A King’s College study conducted on over 2,000 women found that low levels of vitamin D were associated with shorter telomeres, which as aforementioned, impacts our biological age.

Women with an ideal level of vitamin D had longer telomeres.

If you’re unable to get a safe amount of sunshine, many health bodies suggest supplementing vitamin D - but always consult with a health professional.

8 - Lack of sleep

Last but not least, getting a lack of sleep ages us too. Which, the bags under my eyes tell me is no surprise.

Chronically bad sleepers are linked to a higher likelihood of experiencing chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

However, researchers warn there is too much of a good thing as well, with excessive sleeping also not helping our bodies.

So, all in all, the experts say try to get a safe and healthy amount of sunshine (with plenty of SPF!) sleep well and don’t indulge in too much bad food, alcohol and smoking to look youthful.