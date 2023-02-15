The Project

Scientists Believe Afternoon Siestas Could Become The Norm For Aussies By 2050

Working from home has become increasingly popular in the workforce in Australia and scientists reveal that by 2050, climate change may force more Aussies to be at home, even taking afternoon siestas.

Monash University scientists have examined what life could look like within the next few decades when extreme weather events are expected to become much more common.

Exploring six possible examples of the future, all included a greater emphasis on using homes to escape air quality issues and extreme weather events.

One such scenario found that as Aussies are forced to change their lifestyle due to the increase in energy prices, they may start their working day earlier in the morning and have a siesta in the afternoon.

"The broader trend is that we expect our home to do more for us," project leader Professor Yolande Strengers told AAP

"In some of the scenarios, we see much more broader societal change, institutions shifting, more community services and policies that enable life to continue on as per normal outside the home. 

"But in other scenarios, the home really becomes a safe (haven) from extreme weather."

As more and more people see the impact of climate change, Professor Strengers said the research came at an important time.

"It's really important to have these conversations and think through what this is all going to mean for our future lives - to start to plan for those futures and debate those futures and anticipate what might be coming and how we can help to mitigate some of the impacts and also realise some of these opportunities," she said.

Would you like to have afternoon siestas in the future?

