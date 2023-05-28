The Project

Scientist Says Aliens Have Already Landed On Earth And We Haven’t Noticed

Look up from your phone right now because, according to Stanford University Professor Dr Garry Nolan, aliens are here and they’re walking among us.

At a Manhattan conference last week entitled 'The Pentagon, Extraterrestrial Intelligence and Crashed UFOs’, Dr Nolan made the claims that the possibility of aliens having already visited earth was “100 per cent” and that we have probably seen them before.

But apparently we didn't notice anything different about them.

As for them looking like E.T. or Marvin the Martian, think again as Dr Nolan explained why we might not have recognised them.

“It's not that they walk among us wearing a skin suit. You're going to put something there that I think of as an intelligence test,” he said.

“They're showing up and saying who amongst you are intelligent enough to realise what it is you're looking at … Can you see what's in front of you for what it really is? Can you see the anomalous data point?”

