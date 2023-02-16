The Project

Science Says ‘Don’t Hit The Snooze Button!’

Neuroscience suggests that hitting the snooze button in the morning to get a few extra minutes of shut-eye is actually making you feel worse, not well-rested.

This is because of sleep inertia.

Mel Robbins, who is one of the “most respected experts on change and motivation”, goes into detail on her podcast about how sleep inertia leaves us feeling so groggy and exhausted after snoozing our early morning alarms.

“When you hit the snooze button, you’re awake, and as the alarm turns off, your brain then drifts back into sleep.”

“Here’s the thing that researchers have figured out; when you drift back to sleep after you’ve woken up, your brain starts a sleep cycle.”

Sleep cycles last from anywhere between 75 to 110 minutes. “So when that alarm goes off again and nine minutes and you’re like ‘oh my God’, have you ever noticed you’re in deep sleep when you drift back to sleep? That’s because you’re nine minutes into a 75-minute sleep cycle,” Robbins explains.

“That’s you and me being an idiot for hitting the snooze button and putting our brain in a state of sleep inertia.”

According to the Sleep Foundation, the grogginess and disorientation that immediately follows after waking up can last anywhere from 15 minutes to a few hours.

The Sleep Foundation cites that the biological reason for sleep inertia is unknown, but it is hypothesised that it is a “protective mechanism that helps maintain sleep during unwanted wakings.”

So instead of hitting the snooze button once or twice, it will be more beneficial if you get out of bed straight away. You’ll feel much better.

