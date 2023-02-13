Science Can Explain Why Teens Are So Hard To Get Out Of Bed In The Morning, And It’s Not All Their Own Fault

Waking up early can be a struggle for most people.

Many parents know the struggle of trying to wake their teen up for school, attributing going to bed late as a main issue.

Experts are, however, looking to debug this myth explaining that society doesn’t support the biological changes that are happening during adolescence.

“Teenagers have a delayed sleep onset phase, which means their body naturally wants to go to sleep later,” University of Sydney chair of adolescent medicine Kate Steinbeck told the SMH.

Steinbeck explains that teens' bodies still require the same eight to nine hours of sleep, but requiring them to wake up early for school means “for many teenagers, it is like being in a permanent state of jet lag”.

Dr Chris Seton, a paediatric sleep specialist from the Woolcock Institute revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald that teenagers “by far” have the highest percentage of sleep problems.

“They’re less attentive, less likely to take in learning,” Steinbeck says.

“Sleep lack is associated with mood disorders, particularly depressive disorders. And it’s something that [has] also probably been associated with heavier body weight.”

Dr Seton explained that lack of sleep and poor mood is a dangerous cycle that can be hard to break.

“If you’re a teenager with depression, your risk of insomnia is over 90 per cent,” Seton says.

“And if you are a teenager who has inadequate or poor quality sleep, your risk of mental health problems subsequent to that is also very high.”

But, how do you fix this problem?

Many teenagers would agree with this, but pushing back school start times to accommodate this natural biological change would be ideal.

Some states in the U.S. have even adopted this change.

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Steinbeck also recommends limiting screen time before bed, however, it needs to become a whole family issue.

“If you’re going to change it, the whole family has to change it,” she says.

“Talk to them about your health and well-being concerns. Say you know that friends are really important to them, but we’ve got to find a compromise.”