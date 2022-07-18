Schools In The UK Set To Close Due To Heatwave With Temperatures Reaching 40C

Schools across the UK are closing, or considering closure on Monday and Tuesday due to concerns about the heat.

Teachers and parents alike, are concerned about the students ability to stay cool and hydrated as temperatures reach sweltering new highs in the typically cooler country.

The Met Office issued a first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat in the UK, with forecasters predicting potentially record heat which could break the 40°C barrier.

One officer cautioned that the alert ‘should be treated as seriously as a hurricane forecast’.

A headteacher in Buckinghamshire wrote to parents on Friday to say that ‘due to the worsening weather forecast and the red weather alert (which was amber this morning), we have decided to close the school on Monday and Tuesday on health and safety grounds’.

Mr Roe went on: ‘Many of our classrooms are very uncomfortable when the temperatures are in the mid-20s.’

Teachers would set cover work and activities for each of the two days, he said, but there would be no livestreamed lessons.

‘This approach means that students can do work when it suits them and perhaps when it is a bit cooler, and staff are not having to work when it is exceptionally hot.’

Other schools have shared that they too have had to make last minute decisions to close the school as temperatures rise to unprecedented heats.

A Department for Education spokesperson stated ‘There is clear Government guidance available online to help school staff look after children in the hot weather, including the use of ventilation, keeping children hydrated and avoiding vigorous physical activity for pupils.

‘Individual school leaders are responsible for managing their own local circumstances, but we are not advising schools to close.’