School Drop Off Has Been Found To Be Parents Most Stressful Time of The Day

For those without kids, don’t feel so smug; data shows that that time of the day is still stressful for you as well. Commuting to work is no walk in the park - even if it is a literal walk in the park.

The UK study, commissioned by Rescue Remedy, created a top 50 causes of stress by surveying 2,000 adults about where their stress came from, and what time of the day it occurred.

7:23 am exactly was the winner of the most stressful time of the day. If this encourages you to set your alarm for 7:24 am to miss the chaos, you’ll only just be delaying it. Coming in at number 4 on the list was ‘waking up late’.

In fact, a large percentage of the top 50 stressful events stemmed from the morning mayhem in the average household, which is either getting to work on time or the kids to school in the morning or for a lot of us, both.

The poll discovered that adults face approximately three stressful events a day, and they occur an hour earlier for women than they do for men. Mental load, anyone?

The study emerged after Rescue Remedy challenged the common misconception that stress is a dramatic event, and in fact, it was an accumulation of the daily grind.

The researchers reiterated that stress acts as a contributing factor to the risk of dementia.

Adults are encouraged to revise their lifestyles, including sleeping patterns, to minimise this build-up of tension.

The data collected from the survey exposed that a lack of sleep was significantly detrimental to amplifying stress in daily situations. 46% of those surveyed acknowledged they were not meeting the minimum recommended amount of sleep for an adult.

Scientists warn that when we are constantly running at a base level of stress and anxiety, our bodies switch to a ‘fight or flight’ response, which is probably not the appropriate reaction when getting pooed on by a bird (number 12 on the list).

This biological and overzealous reaction impacts our heart rate and blood pressure, which is no good for the old ticker, and it definitely doesn’t help find that rogue school shoe that disappears. Every. Single. Day.