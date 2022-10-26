Say Goodbye To Hangovers With This ‘Indian Hangover Drink’

The older you get, the longer and worse your hangovers get. They’re not fun.

Gatorade and Powerade are the go-to for many to help cure those hangover blues.

But, one TikTok user has shared her recipe for what she claims is the perfect remedy for any alcohol-induced discomfort.

User DesiGirlEatsTheWorld shared a video to TikTok showing her recipe for an ‘Indian Hangover Drink’, which only requires four ingredients.

A combination of seltzer water, coconut water, fresh lime juice and what looked to be black salt will help you rejuvenate after a long night of drinking and partying.

According to BodyWise, there are many health benefits that the drink offers.

Black salt can help soothe muscle spasms and enhance heart health, while seltzer water aids in digestion and helps keep you hydrated.

Many users in the comments praised the ‘Indian Hangover Drink’, praising the new drink.

“Better than Gatorade any day!” one user praised.

“The Mexican hangover drink is almost the same but without the coconut water. I’m gonna have to try this version,” one user explained.

Would you try the ‘Indian Hangover Drink’?