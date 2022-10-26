The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Say Goodbye To Hangovers With This ‘Indian Hangover Drink’

Say Goodbye To Hangovers With This ‘Indian Hangover Drink’

Sunday mornings can be tough after a night out, but one TikTok user has revealed her recipe to help cure all your hangover woes.

The older you get, the longer and worse your hangovers get. They’re not fun.   

   

Gatorade and Powerade are the go-to for many to help cure those hangover blues.   

   

But, one TikTok user has shared her recipe for what she claims is the perfect remedy for any alcohol-induced discomfort.   

   

User DesiGirlEatsTheWorld shared a video to TikTok showing her recipe for an ‘Indian Hangover Drink’, which only requires four ingredients.   

   

A combination of seltzer water, coconut water, fresh lime juice and what looked to be black salt will help you rejuvenate after a long night of drinking and partying.   

   

According to BodyWise, there are many health benefits that the drink offers.   

   

Black salt can help soothe muscle spasms and enhance heart health, while seltzer water aids in digestion and helps keep you hydrated.   

   

Many users in the comments praised the ‘Indian Hangover Drink’, praising the new drink.   

   

“Better than Gatorade any day!” one user praised.   

   

“The Mexican hangover drink is almost the same but without the coconut water. I’m gonna have to try this version,” one user explained.   

   

Would you try the ‘Indian Hangover Drink’?  

Water Company Reveals Whether The Two Different Flush Buttons On Toilets Do Anything
NEXT STORY

Water Company Reveals Whether The Two Different Flush Buttons On Toilets Do Anything

Advertisement

Related Articles

Water Company Reveals Whether The Two Different Flush Buttons On Toilets Do Anything

Water Company Reveals Whether The Two Different Flush Buttons On Toilets Do Anything

Most toilets have two flush options – half and full – but it turns out many don’t know the difference between the two or why there are two options.
Medibank Hack Confirmed To Have Affected All 4 Million Customers

Medibank Hack Confirmed To Have Affected All 4 Million Customers

Hackers behind the massive Medibank data breach had access to the personal data of all four million of the health insurer's customers.
Travel Expert Reveals Why You Should Always Choose The ‘Worst’ Seat On The Plane

Travel Expert Reveals Why You Should Always Choose The ‘Worst’ Seat On The Plane

Choosing the worst seat for a long flight on purpose isn’t something you normally do, but one frequent traveller has revealed why it can actually be for the best.
NSW Greens Renew Push To Abolish Prayers In State Parliament Claiming It Is ‘Absurd’

NSW Greens Renew Push To Abolish Prayers In State Parliament Claiming It Is ‘Absurd’

The NSW Greens have renewed a push to abolish prayers in the state parliament, saying the tradition is "absurd" and alienating to the general community.
James Corden Admits During His Late Show To Being ‘Ungracious’ At Restaurant Balthazar

James Corden Admits During His Late Show To Being ‘Ungracious’ At Restaurant Balthazar

Comedian James Corden has admitted during his Late Show on Monday night to being ‘rude’ and ‘ungracious’ to a server at restaurant Balthazar.