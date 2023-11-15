The Project

Savvy Woolworths Shopper Discovers 25 Cent Christmas Bags Can Be Used As Wrapping Paper

A Woolworths shopper has noticed that the 25c Christmas-themed paper shopping bags can be used as wrapping paper.

Taking to a Facebook group to announce her discovery, she posted the savvy trick with the caption: "PSA: the Christmas Woolies bags are designed to be cut open and used as wrapping paper or gift tags.”

"That's so clever! Thanks for the heads up!" one commenter wrote, while another added, "Thank you for sharing! I was curious why the dotted line!"

"A sign of the times! It reminds me of when they made cotton flour sacks [with] pretty patterns as they realised people were using the fabric to make clothes for their kids," another added.

Another customer joked that they were happy to see the bags could be put to good use as the structural integrity of the paper can be questionable at times. "Well, that's good 'cause they are no good as actual bags.”

The supermarket giant is selling the bags with two different festive prints, including one with Christmas baubles and the other with Christmas trees and cherries.

Both Woolworths and Coles stopped selling reusable plastic bags to customers this year, switching to recyclable paper bags instead.

