Sausage Dog Party Sets World Record Of Most Dogs Of A Single Breed In One Place

Dachshund and dachshund owners flocked the English town of Southwold in droves on Sunday in an attempt to break the world record for the most dogs of a single breed to gather in one place.

A whopping 2,238 sausage dogs made their way to the event, smashing the previous record of 1,029 beagles that met back in 2018.

"It went better than expected. We have had 10 walks since 2017 and this was our biggest and best event yet," organiser Laura Baggott told the BBC.

The Southwold Sausage Dog Walk began in 2017 and has grown into one of the U.K.'s largest pet meetups.

Stuart McBurney, an organiser for the event, was overcome with emotion at the incredible turnout.

"They are lovely dogs, and the turnout was just phenomenal," he said.

"The weather was nice, and Southwold is a beautiful place. It was emotional. I always cry. I'm a big softie really."

The walk aims to spread awareness and raise money for dachshunds with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which sausage dogs are at high risk for.

Veterinarian Claire Corridan explained to FEMAIL that if dogs cry or are "reluctant to be handled or lifted", it could be a sign they are suffering from IVDD.

"Early detection, appropriate diet and weight management are key in pain management," she said.

"There are kennel club schemes available to reduce the prevalence for breedings dachshunds, and this requires X-rays of the spine by veterinary experts."