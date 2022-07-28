Saudi Arabia Plans To Build Futuristic, Zero-Carbon Megacity Dubbed ‘The Line’

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed plans for a futuristic, car-free megacity that is essentially one big straight line, hence the name.

The Line is a 200-meter-wide, 500-meter-high mirrored skyscraper wall that will span 170 kilometres of the Saudi Arabian desert.

It claims to be a “zero carbon” city that will aim to accommodate nine million residents by 2045.

The city will be divided into three-dimensional, “five-minute walk neighbourhoods” that will be powered by artificial intelligence.

The concept is part of Saudi Arabia’s controversial $700 billion Neom mega-project.

Neom said in a recent press release that the concept city “puts nature ahead of development and will contribute to preserving 95 per cent of Neom’s land”.

“This in turn will reduce the infrastructure footprint and create never-before-seen efficiencies in city functions. Its ideal climate all year round will ensure that residents can enjoy surrounding nature when travelling on foot. Residents will also have access to all facilities in The Line within a five-minute walk, in addition to a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes.”

The Line’s website claims it will be “where the best and brightest live” and will be “a place of unparalleled social and economic experimentation – without pollution and traffic accidents – coupled with world-class preventive healthcare, so people will live longer”.

“Built around humans, not technology,” it says.

“A cognitive city that predicts and reacts to what we need, not the other way round. Zero-gravity living will mean a higher-density footprint creates a richer human experience, and new business opportunities. Some 380,000 jobs will be created by 2030.”

The goal for 2030 is to have 50 million people – half Saudis and half foreigners – living in the kingdom, up from roughly 34 million today.

By 2040 the target is 100 million people.

“That’s the main purpose of building Neom, to raise the capacity of Saudi Arabia, get more citizens and more people in Saudi Arabia,” the Crown Prince said.

“And since we are doing it from nothing, why should we copy normal cities?”