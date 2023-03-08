The Project

Saturn To Enter Pisces Today In Rare Celestial Event Not Seen In Australia Since 1996

For the first time in 30 years, a rare celestial event will hit Australia today as Saturn enters Pisces.

A profound change is upon us as a powerful, rare astrology event hits the country today.

Known as the planet of time, limits, responsibility, structure and karma, Saturn is set to enter Pisces for the first time in 30 years, bringing a planetary shift that will have a profound impact on our personal lives and the world at large.

Saturn, known for its rigid energy, clashes with the water sign Pisces, creating more easily dissolvable and fluid boundaries.

According to astrologer Natasha Weber, true relationships will be left standing while Saturn will weed those who truly don’t have your back from your life, she told News.com.

When Saturn was last in Pisces, the world saw significant scientific breakthroughs with advancements in medical technology related to cloning and gene therapy. 

As Pisces is the final zodiac sign, it brings about the perfect time to tie up any loose ends in your life.

Something you thought you wanted or thought you had, is not what you want anymore.

During this time of Saturn in Pisces, self-destructing behaviours may become more tempting, therefore an emphasis on self-discovery is recommended.

