Sarah Michelle Gellar Asks Howard Stern To Pay The $1 Million He Bet On The Failure Of Her Marriage

Ever made a bet, and regretted it?

Even to those of us who are completely risk averse, betting on the failure of a Hollywood marriage would have to be the safest bet going. Unfortunately, one bloke bet on the wrong couple.

Twenty years ago, radio shock jock, Howard Stern interviewed 90’s heartthrob, Freddy Prinze Jnr and stated, “So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar, even though you know it won’t last.”

Whilst we were all thinking the same thing, he was the only one rude enough to say it to Prinze’s face.

Stern declared that he was certain the marriage “wouldn’t last 10 years”.

Prinze replied saying, “It absolutely will last,” but like all shock jocks out there desperate to be right, Stern rose to the ludicrous challenge and bet one million dollars that this marriage wouldn’t last, even putting the bet in writing.

Twenty years later, to almost everyone’s delight (and surprise, come on, it’s Hollywood), Gellar and Prinze are very much still married.

They have two children together, that they probably should have named “Sucked In” and “Howard Stern” (they didn’t, obviously).

To celebrate this win, Gellar has taken to Instagram sharing screenshots of the interview tagging The Howard Stern Show with the caption, “What do you think?!?! I think you owe us.”

Prinze reposted his victorious wife’s post with the caption, “She will never forget”.

Never underestimate the power of a bet. Or of a million dollars. Or of love, I guess.

