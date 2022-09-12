The Project

Sarah Ferguson Will Take Care Of The Queen's Corgis

Two of Queen Elizabeth's II beloved corgis will be cared for by Sarah Ferguson following the monarch's death.

The Queen and her corgis have always been linked in the minds of the public, with the monarch owning more than 30 of them over her lifetime.

Princess Diana once called them a "moving carpet" always by her mother-in-law's side.

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned two corgis, a dorgi and a cocker spaniel.

In 2018, it was reported the Queen would not take on any more dogs following the death of her corgi Willow.

However, while her late husband, Prince Philip, battled illness in the last years of his life, the Queen turned to her corgis for comfort.

The Queen reportedly received another dog on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday last year as a gift.

A spokeswoman for Prince Andrew said he and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York would take on Muick and Sandy - two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son.

One of the intriguing things people are wondering about at the funeral is whether a corgi is going to be present," said royal historian Robert Lacey.

"The Queen's best friends were corgis, these short-legged, ill-tempered beasts with a yap that doesn't appeal to many people in Britain but was absolutely crucial to the Queen."

With AAP.

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

