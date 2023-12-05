The Project

Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb

Santa’s cosy Christmas cabin is now available to book for free on Airbnb, with guests invited to experience the joy of the holiday season from the winter wonderland of the Arctic Circle.

It’s the busiest time of year for the elves in Santa’s post office, who need help sorting through letters to Santa and cross-referencing with the naughty or nice list. To entice seasonal workers, Airbnb is offering a free stay at Santa’s cabin in Rovaniemi, Finland - providing the holly, jolly holidaymakers put in a shift at Santa’s official post office. 

The post office is anticipating over 30,000 letters daily from children around the world, and the lucky guests at Santa’s cabin will be able to help sort through the backlog before clocking off to enjoy all that Rovaniemi has to offer. 

Guests will be treated to traditional Finnish meals, snowmobile rides, a trip to see the northern lights and a sauna. 

With room for up to four guests, two adults and two children, Santa’s cabin is decked out in yuletide decor and includes a wardrobe of elfwear. 

The 3-night stay will take place between 18-21 December 2023, with guests receiving complimentary return flights to Rovaniemi from London Heathrow Airport.

