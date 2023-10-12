San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

Brunch – people go crazy for it, the dream combination of breakfast and lunch, offering a leisurely and indulgent dining experience.

Brunch has it all: fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs Benedict, shakshuka, and, of course, the perfect beverage to accompany it all, the mimosa!

If you sleep in on the weekend way past breakfast hours, there is brunch just waiting for you.

The late-morning timing allows for a transition from a casual morning to a more laid-back afternoon, making it a beloved and sociable culinary tradition.

But some people can't handle brunch. The rich, decadent foods and early-izn-the-day alcoholic drinks can lead diners to experience a bit of nausea.

They lose track of how many champagnes and oranges they've consumed, or perhaps they are inexperienced in the ways of brunch and find themselves in a somewhat queasy situation, either in the restrooms or, even worse, at the table.

This has become such a problem in the Bay Area of San Francisco that diners can be fined if they can't keep their brunch down.

A sign at the restaurant Kitchen Story in Oakland, California warns brunch-goers that if they vomit, the cleaning fee is on them:

"Dear all mimosa lovers, please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fee will automatically be included in your bill when you throw up in public areas. Thank you so much for your understanding."

Restaurant owner Steven Choi posted the sign in the bathrooms nearly two years ago, with hopes that it would encourage customers to be more moderate in their brunch indulgence.

"It was really tough cleaning. People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot. My workers don't want to do that. It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand,"

So, if you go out for brunch, take it easy. Don't turn a fun morning into an early afternoon hangover.