Samuel L. Jackson Has A Special ‘Golf Clause’ Inserted In Every Movie Contract Before He Signs

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood with a string of huge blockbuster hits under his belt like Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown and Jurrasic Park.

To cast him, however, you’ll need to give him enough time to indulge in one of his favourite hobbies, golf.

Jackson revealed the habit in an interview with CNN over a decade ago.

Opening up about his passion for the sport to CNN’s Living Golf, Jackson said “They have to let me play at least twice a week.”

“Generally, they either move me onto a golf course or I join a club so I can play there.”

Jackson also said he wasn’t really interested in golf until some friends ‘tricked’ him into it.

He said his competitive side took over to the point that he now gets jealous if they don’t play with him.

The megastar described golf as a perfect game for an only child like me.

Jackson has played with Tiger Woods and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.