Sam Stosur To Retire After The Australian Open

Sam Stosur will call time on her distinguished tennis career after a 21st Australian Open campaign.

The conqueror of Serena Williams in the 2011 US Open singles final made an emotional departure from that domain last year.

On Saturday, she announced the mixed doubles with Matt Ebden and the women's event alongside Alize Cornet at Melbourne Park would be her final shows over the next fortnight.

The 38-year-old's excellence has spanned generations, Stosur also the owner of seven mixed and women's major titles since 2005 to go with her US singles crown.

The former world No.4 was also dominant on the French clay; four times reaching the final four, including a loss in the 2010 decider.

She also made quarter-finals in the years either side of her US Open triumph.

"I feel so happy and grateful to have the opportunity to finish playing at my favourite slam – my home slam – in front of my Aussie fans, friends and family," she said.

"Even though I've made the decision to retire from the sport I absolutely love, a small part of me would be happy to keep playing forever.

"I want to say a huge thank you to my incredible parents Dianne and Tony, my brothers Dominic and Daniel, my partner Liz and daughter Evie, and all the coaches, physios, trainers, doctors, and all my sponsors over the years.

"There are many others who have helped and supported me behind the scenes and around the world. You know who you are, I hope you know I couldn't have done it without you, and I will thank you all in person."

AAP with The Project.

