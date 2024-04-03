Sam Kerr’s Defence Team Files Arguments To Avoid Criminal Trial Over Alleged Racist Incident

Kerr was charged with using insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham, southwest London, on January 30 last year.

She was charged on January 21 this year and had her first court appearance in March.

Grace Forbes, the barrister leading Kerr’s defence team, argued that Kerr did not intend to racially abuse the police officer during the alleged drunken incident over a taxi fare. The prosecution must respond by Tuesday to prove its case that Kerr did commit a racist offence.

The matter will then return to court on April 26, giving Kerr’s defence team a last chance to avoid facing a criminal trial next February by arguing that proecutors have abused power to charge the footballer almost a year after the event occurred.