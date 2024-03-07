Sam Kerr's Alleged Racial Slur Revealed

The Sun also reported that Sam had thrown up in the cab.

The Matildas captain has pleaded not guilty to a charge of racially aggravated harassment, causing alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, in January last year.

Kerr has been told she has the "full support" of English champions Chelsea as her club manager Emma Hayes talked of the "difficult time" being faced by the Australian soccer great.

"The first thing I want to say is that Sam has our full support. She knows that," said Hayes, talking in public for the first time about her 30-year-old star player at a news conference in London on Wednesday.

Kerr was charged on January 21, almost a year after the incident in London was alleged to have occurred. The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty via video link at Kingston Crown Court on Monday.