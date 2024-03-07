The Project

Sam Kerr's Alleged Racial Slur Revealed

The U.K.'s Sun newspaper is reporting Sam Kerr allegedly called a London police officer a "stupid white bastard" during a taxi fare dispute after a night out last year.

The Sun also reported that Sam had thrown up in the cab.

The Matildas captain has pleaded not guilty to a charge of racially aggravated harassment, causing alarm or distress to a police officer during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, in January last year.

Kerr has been told she has the "full support" of English champions Chelsea as her club manager Emma Hayes talked of the "difficult time" being faced by the Australian soccer great.

"The first thing I want to say is that Sam has our full support. She knows that," said Hayes, talking in public for the first time about her 30-year-old star player at a news conference in London on Wednesday. 

Kerr was charged on January 21, almost a year after the incident in London was alleged to have occurred. The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty via video link at Kingston Crown Court on Monday.

Robert Irwin Hits The Catwalk At Melbourne Fashion Show

Robert Irwin has ditched his trademark khaki gear for some very sleek suits at the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival.
Statements From Comparison Websites Regarding ACCC Crackdown
A new Maccas breakfast item is finally making its way across the ditch to Australia.
It turns out that breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, but it might also improve your love life.
Jurassic Park might be one step closer to reality, with researchers claiming to have made a major scientific breakthrough that they say could see the woolly mammoth brought back to life as early as 2028.