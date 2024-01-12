Sam Kerr Undergoes Surgery On ACL Injury

Hayes revealed Kerr was going under the knife on Thursday, saying she was “gutted” for her and the team.

“These things happen in football, she knows that. I think the important thing is that we're here to support her and the recovery, the rehab begins today,” she said.

Hayes said Kerr suffered the injury during the teams warm-weather training in Morocco, “doing a football action she does everyday — turning and shooting.”

The club manager refused to speculate on Kerr’s future with Chelsea, saying the focus right now remains on rehab.

“I’m sure when the time is right to discuss her future that will come from Sam and the club, but Sam loves Chelsea and Chelsea loves Sam, so I think that’s the most important thing to say on that front,” Hayes said.

The injury means Kerr will miss out on the Paris Olympic qualifiers.