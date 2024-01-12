The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sam Kerr Undergoes Surgery On ACL Injury

Sam Kerr Undergoes Surgery On ACL Injury

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has undergone surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, after Chelsea boss Emma Hayes revealed the star striker suffered the injury completing a “simple and innocuous” move.

Hayes revealed Kerr was going under the knife on Thursday, saying she was “gutted” for her and the team. 

“These things happen in football, she knows that. I think the important thing is that we're here to support her and the recovery, the rehab begins today,” she said.

Hayes said Kerr suffered the injury during the teams warm-weather training in Morocco, “doing a football action she does everyday — turning and shooting.”

The club manager refused to speculate on Kerr’s future with Chelsea, saying the focus right now remains on rehab. 

“I’m sure when the time is right to discuss her future that will come from Sam and the club, but Sam loves Chelsea and Chelsea loves Sam, so I think that’s the most important thing to say on that front,” Hayes said. 

The injury means Kerr will miss out on the Paris Olympic qualifiers. 

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky
NEXT STORY

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Using an infrared laser, a team of scientists and scholars have beamed a message to the Trappist-1 solar system 40 light years away, inviting aliens to come visit.
New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

We'd all like to think if we went into cardiac arrest, someone would help perform CPR or grab the defibrillator. But for half of the population, that's not always the case.
Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Experts caution that late-night meals, a common practice for nearly 60% of over 34,000 surveyed U.S. adults, may have unintended health consequences.
Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Kathleen Murray proudly snagged the top spot in the first-ever World’s Ugliest Lawn competition, a global event stemming from a Swedish initiative promoting water-saving and eco-friendly gardening.
Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

One teacher’s list of prohibited words, including “Rizz”, “Bruh”, “Period!” and “Big Dawg”, has sparked debate online on what is acceptable language in the classroom.