Sam Kerr Stars In Matildas' Incredible Win Over England In London

Demonstrating once again why she's the deadliest striker in the women's game at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday, the Aussie captain pounced on a first-half error by England skipper Leah Williamson to put the Matildas ahead.

Then she turned provider after the break, her pinpoint cross headed home by Charlotte Grant, via a deflection off the hapless Williamson, to hand the European champions their first defeat in 31 matches.

"Hopefully, waking up in Australia this morning, there are a few happy Aussies," smiled Kerr.

It was an extraordinary result, carved out against all the odds by an injury-hit team on a miserable, rain-drenched night in London, which perfectly demonstrated coach Tony Gustavsson's belief that the Matildas need fear no one at their home World Cup in July.

"It does a lot (for the game back home)," said Kerr.

"England are such a footballing nation that when people wake up and see the Matildas have beaten them, it's big news.

"It was a good performance from us, everyone played really well, out of their skin, and it takes a lot to come over here and beat England at home, of course."

What an overseas send-off this was - and it was no absolutely no fluke. From the outset, Kerr's team, faced by an overwhelmingly partisan full house of 14,500, were as aggressive, in-your-face and committed as Gustavsson had promised they would be.

"Their combination of head and heart makes me really proud," said the Swede.

But the Chelsea ace, who didn't play in the team beaten 1-0 by Scotland on Friday, revealed she had not been carrying an injury going into the game, but was just having her playing load carefully managed by both Chelsea and the national team.

With the rain driving down, the Matildas never looked remotely overawed, even though they were without 10 important players.

AAP with The Project.